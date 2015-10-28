RIYADH Oct 28 Saudi Foreign Minister Adel
al-Jubeir said on Wednesday that the war a Saudi-led coalition
has been fighting against Iran-allied fighters in Yemen for
seven months may soon end.
"One of the indications that the campaign is nearing its end
is the fact that ... Ali Abdullah Saleh and the Houthis are
accepting U.N. Security Council Resolution 2216 and entering
into talks the U.N. on that basis," al-Jubeir told a press
conference with his British counterpart in the Saudi capital
Riyadh.
"We also see the gains that have been made on the ground.
Most of Yemen's territory that was captured by the rebels has
been recaptured," he added.
(Reporting By Angus McDowall in Riyadh; Writing by Noah
Browning; Editing by Hugh Lawson)