DUBAI Dec 27 Saudi Arabia said it intercepted a
Scud ballistic missile fired from Yemen on Saturday, according
to a statement on the Saudi state news agency SPA, an attack
which threatens a fragile ceasefire ahead of renewed U.N.-backed
peace talks next month.
"Saudi Air Defense Forces intercepted at about 11 P.M. (2000
GMT) yesterday a Scud missile launched from Sanaa, in Yemeni
territory, towards the city of Najran ... the air force
immediately destroyed the rocket launch platform," the Saudi
statement said.
Yemen's state news agency said the target was a Saudi
national guard base.
The attack is the latest of several ballistic missile
strikes by Yemeni forces on its northern neighbour, none of
which have caused any reported casualties.
A military alliance of mostly Gulf Arab countries led by
Saudi Arabia in March began bombing Yemen's Houthi movement, an
ally of Iran, to try to restore the government of president
Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
The conflict has killed nearly 6,000 people and plunged the
impoverished country into a humanitarian crisis, but a ceasefire
coinciding with United Nations-backed talks began on Dec. 15.
Though Saudi Arabia and the Houthis have accused each other
of many violations of the ceasefire, it has significantly
reduced the fighting and allowed for deliveries of small amounts
of aid to the war zones.
Yemen's warring parties agreed to resume talks on Jan. 14.
