RIYADH Oct 15 A Saudi-led coalition attacked a
funeral in Yemen after receiving incorrect information that
armed Houthi leaders were in the area, an investigative body set
up by the coalition said on Saturday.
The Joint Incidents Assessment Team (JIAT) said coalition
air operations officials also failed to obtain approval for the
strike from commanders, a violation of protocol, according to
the statement, carried by state news agency SPA.
The JIAT called for a review of rules of engagement and
compensation for the families of victims.
