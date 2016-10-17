LONDON Oct 17 Saudi Arabia is prepared to agree
to a ceasefire in Yemen if the Iran-backed Houthis agree, Saudi
Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Monday, adding that he
was cynical about efforts for peace after numerous previous
ceasefire attempts had failed.
The United States and Britain called on Sunday for an
immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Yemen to end violence
between Houthis and the government, which is supported by Gulf
states.
A Saudi-led campaign in Yemen has come under heavy criticism
since an air strike this month on a funeral gathering in the
Yemeni capital Sanaa that killed 140 people according to a
United Nations' estimate and 82 according to the Houthis.
Jubeir said the Sunni Kingdom was being very careful to
abide by humanitarian law in the Yemen conflict. He said that
those responsible for the funeral bombing would be punished
while victims would be compensated.
When asked about an offensive on Islamic State militants in
the Iraqi city of Mosul, Jubeir said Islamic State would lose
the war. But he added that he was worried about Shia militias
entering Mosul and "engaging in bloodbaths".
(Reporting by William James, writing by Guy Faulconbridge;
editing by Stephen Addison)