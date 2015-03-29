WASHINGTON, March 29 Saudi Arabia has made no
decision about whether to send ground troops into Yemen but is
keeping its options open, the country's ambassador to the United
States said on Sunday.
In separate comments on NBC and CBS television channels,
Adel al-Jubeir said Saudi Arabia was committed to completing its
air campaign aimed at dislodging Iranian-backed Houthis rebels
who have taken over much of its southern neighbour Yemen.
Asked about the possible use of ground troops, he said, "I
don't know that anyone wants to go into Yemen but we don't rule
anything out. Right now the objective is being achieved through
an air campaign."
Yemen's chaos may further complicate efforts by world powers
to convince Tehran to scale back its nuclear research programme
in return for easing economic sanctions. A self-imposed deadline
to reach a framework agreement expires on Tuesday.
Shi'ite power Iran has strongly condemned the offensive
against the Houthis, who belong to a Shi'ite sect.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)