DUBAI, March 26 Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia
plans to beef up security at its borders and around oil and
industrial facilities, state news agency SPA reported on
Thursday, citing a statement by Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin
Nayef.
Prince Mohammed, who is also the interior minister, had
stressed "strengthening all security measures on the borders of
the kingdom and in all public utilities and around the oil and
industrial facilities", at a meeting to review security
developments in Yemen, SPA said.
Warplanes from Saudi Arabia and Arab allies struck Shi'ite
Muslim rebels fighting to oust Yemen's president on Thursday, in
an attempt by the world's top oil exporter to check Iranian
influence in its backyard without direct military backing from
Washington.
OPEC member Kuwait said earlier on Thursday it had raised
security around its oil facilities inside and outside the
country after the military operation in Yemen.
(Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by David Holmes)