CAIRO/RIYADH May 7 Saudi Arabia said all
options were open including ground operations to stop mortar
attacks on its border towns by Yemen's Houthi militia, as its
jets hammered the group's positions ahead of U.S.-led talks on a
temporary truce.
A second night on Wednesday of raids aimed at suppressing
further Houthi shelling struck the group's stronghold of Saada,
near Yemen's Saudi border, and the small port of Maidi.
"It is possible to repeat the same number of sorties, a land
operation is possible, all options are open to prevent these
practices of the militias," military spokesman Brigadier General
Ahmed Asseri told TV channel al-Arabiya late on Wednesday.
On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry began
negotiations in Riyadh to pause the campaign of airstrikes
launched by a Saudi-led coalition on March 26 to allow aid for
Yemenis desperate for food, water and medicine.
In the interview, Asseri did not say whether Saudi Arabia
would consider the Yemeni government's request for international
troops to relieve the southern city of Aden, where the Houthis
took the vital Tawahi district in heavy fighting on Wednesday.
The Houthis said early on Thursday they had shelled a Saudi
air defence facility north of Najran after sending mortars and
rockets into the city on Tuesday and Wednesday, killing eight
people. Another two Saudis were killed by Houthi shells hitting
a village in Jizan province.
The Arab coalition has been wary of putting boots onto the
ground in Yemen, keenly aware of the difficulties of tackling a
well entrenched guerrilla army in its own mountainous terrain.
More than 100 Saudi soldiers were killed during a 2009-10
border war between the kingdom and the Houthis, which included
ground fighting in frontier villages. In this conflict 10 Saudi
army and border guards troops have died in mortar strikes.
Since the coalition started its campaign to push back the
Houthis and restore the government of Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi,
who fled Yemen in March, Asseri has consistently declined either
to rule out land operations or say they will occur.
KERRY MEETINGS
Kerry's first meeting on Thursday was with Hadi, who greeted
him warmly, saying: "Good to see you here in Riyadh. Hopefully
we will see you in Sanaa soon."
Kerry responded: "There's some work to do."
Later, he will meet Saudi King Salman, who inherited the
throne from his brother in January.
The fighting across Yemen killed 120 people on Wednesday,
mostly civilians, including at least 40 who were trying to flee
the southern port city of Aden in a boat that was struck by
Houthi shells, rescue workers and witnesses said.
Kerry has called on both sides to respect humanitarian laws
and ensure that civilians are not put in harm's way, suggesting
at a Wednesday news conference that he had spoken to his Iranian
counterpart to convince the Houthis to agree on a short truce.
Tehran has regularly condemned the Saudi-led air campaign in
Yemen although Iran denies accusations from Western and Arab
states that it is arming the Shi'ite Muslim Houthi rebels.
Saudi Arabia, which sees itself as the guardian of Sunni
Islam, has long vied for influence with Shi'ite power Iran.
During his visit, Kerry will also discuss a May 13 summit in
Washington with oil-rich Gulf states and talks on curbing Iran's
nuclear programme, a senior State Department official said.
The summit will discuss a region-wide defence system to
guard against Iranian missiles, which would allay anxieties over
any nuclear deal with Tehran, according to U.S. officials. They
said the offer could be accompanied by enhanced security
commitments, new arms sales and more joint military exercises.
The Houthis and local residents have said Saudi bombardment
of northern Yemeni areas since Houthi shelling of the kingdom
began on Tuesday has added to civilian suffering in the area.
Villagers from border areas in Hajah province said many had
left their homes because of the clashes and were now seeking
refuge in other areas where they lacked food.
Most of those displaced were from the Haradh district where
there is an important border crossing with Saudi Arabia and
which has come under heavy artillery and air attack since the
Houthis launched shells from the area at Saudi villages.
