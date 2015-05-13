RPT-Japan LNG buyers wary of Tellurian's fixed-price offer
* Flat $8/mmBtu could be expensive in 2023 -Diamond Gas Int'l
DUBAI May 13 Saudi Arabia's King Salman has allocated 1 billion riyals ($265 million) for a Yemen relief centre he has ordered to be set up in the kingdom, the Saudi-owned al-Arabiya television reported on Wednesday.
The satellite channel said the money would be in addition to another 1 billion riyals the monarch had pledged.
An Arab alliance led by Saudi Arabia began military operations in Yemen in late March to try to support President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi against his opponents in the dominant Houthi group, which is allied to Iran. ($1 = 3.7498 riyals) (Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Flat $8/mmBtu could be expensive in 2023 -Diamond Gas Int'l
SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 6 A state appeals court on Thursday ruled California's high profile market system for reducing greenhouse gas emissions does not amount to an illegal tax, a decision that could lift a pall over the so-called cap-and-trade program's marketplace for buying and selling pollution allowances.
OXFORD, England, April 6 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Winning effective action on climate change will require treating the problem less as an environmental or human rights crisis and more as a sensible economic shift, the former Maldives president said Thursday.