* On April 4 co entered into a second amended and restated credit agreement by and among co, guarantors & lenders - sec filing
DUBAI May 5 Saudi Arabia has suspended all schools in the southern region of Najran, near the border with Yemen, state television reported on Tuesday, without giving a reason for the measure.
Witnesses in Yemen have said that Saudi forces, leading an Arab alliance waging a mostly air campaign on the Iranian-allied Houthis, have shelled the Yemeni side of the border after the Shi'ite militia fired several rounds towards Saudi territories. (Reporting by Ahmed Tolba and Sami Aboudi, Editing by William Maclean and Dominic Evans)
April 5 JAB Holdings, the owner of Caribou Coffee and Peet's Coffee & Tea, said on Wednesday it would buy U.S. bakery chain Panera Bread Co in a deal valued at about $7.5 billion, including debt, as it expands its coffee and breakfast empire.
* Intelivideo - has completed a $5.6 million round of funding lead by existing investors