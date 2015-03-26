WASHINGTON, March 25 The United States is supporting Saudi Arabia's military operation in Yemen against Houthi fighters, a U.S. official told Reuters on Wednesday, without elaborating on the kinds of support Washington has provided its ally.

The official, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, added that Saudi Arabia coordinated with the United States ahead of the operation.

Saudi Arabia's envoy to Washington told reporters the United States was not participating in the military operation itself, which includes air strikes against Houthi fighters. (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Eric Beech)