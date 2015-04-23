WASHINGTON, April 23 Iranian ships are moving
northeast away from Yemen, a U.S. official said on Thursday
after a convoy of Iranian cargo ships prompted U.S. concerns
that Tehran was sending weapons into region.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, called the
move a "promising sign" but said the United States would
continue to monitor to see if the ship's course continued.
President Barack Obama said on Tuesday the U.S. government
had warned Iran not to send weapons to Yemen that could be used
to threaten shipping traffic in the Gulf.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by
Susan Heavey)