WASHINGTON, April 23 Iranian ships are moving
northeast away from Yemen, a U.S. official said on Thursday
after a convoy of Iranian cargo ships prompted U.S. concerns
that Tehran was sending weapons into the region.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, called the
move a "promising sign" but said the United States would
continue to monitor to see if the ships' course continued.
President Barack Obama said on Tuesday the U.S. government
had warned Iran not to send weapons to Yemen that could be used
to threaten shipping traffic in the Gulf.
On Wednesday, Defense Secretary Ash Carter said the United
States was concerned the ships carried advanced weapons and
called on Iran to avoid "fanning the flames" of the conflict
with arms deliveries.
U.S. officials have said the flotilla of nine slow-moving
Iranian cargo vessels was in the area of the Arabian Sea and the
Gulf of Aden, south of Oman and still east of the Yemeni border.
Washington this week deployed additional warships off
Yemen's coast, partly in response to the Iranian convoy, and now
has nine warships in the region.
The carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt and its accompanying
cruiser are about 200 miles (320 km) from the Iranian vessels
and have been monitoring activities of the flotilla from the
air.
