By Mohammed Mukhashaf
PERIM ISLAND, YEMEN, Oct 5 Perim Island may be a
small lump of windswept volcanic rock at the entrance to the Red
Sea but its capture by Gulf Arab forces from Houthi fighters was
a welcome victory for Yemen's government and its allies.
Gulf Arab troops swooped in from air and sea last week to
take back Perim, which sits on one of the world's most important
sea lanes.
The successful action denied Iran, the Houthis' main ally, a
symbolic foothold astride trade routes as the Saudi-led Gulf
Arab states and Tehran vie for influence across the Arab world.
"The island has now been completely secured by the coalition
and the resistance forces from among its people," Rami Fahmy
Mayuni, a tribal chief of the island's original inhabitants and
commander of its militia fighters, told reporters flown to Perim
by United Arab Emirates forces for a tour.
In 2013, more than 3.4 million barrels of oil per day passed
through the 20 km (12 mile) wide Bab al-Mandab Strait linking
the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden, according to the U.S. Energy
Information Administration, a big reason why Egypt and the
United States vowed to defend the security of shipping there as
the Houthis descended upon it in March.
The warring parties appeared to receive the message and oil
tankers and cargo ships continue to heave along, untroubled by
the ground combat grinding slowly up Yemen's western coast.
The white-washed British colonial buildings of the island
known in Arabic as Mayun, now looking like an abandoned movie
set crumbling in the blazing sun, have witnessed more than one
historic upheaval over the last century.
When the Red Sea linked British ports to the riches of India
via the Suez Canal, its lighthouse kept vigilant watch on
Yemen's mainland for raids by the Ottoman Turkish empire until
it collapsed after World War One.
When southern Yemen split from the British as a
Soviet-satellite state, the authorities banished most of Perim's
4,500 people to turn the site into a military base, a modest
outpost of socialism set amid Africa and Arabia.
SHARK FISHERMEN
But some of the sons of these shark fishermen and shrimp
netters have come back with their Kalashnikovs alongside
high-tech Gulf forces to "liberate" the home turf whose
strategic value has long captivated foreign powers more than its
people.
"A return to normal life still faces huge obstacles,"
Mayuni, the local leader, said.
"The Houthis planted dozens of landmines to hinder our
ability to take it back. The battle was violent and took a
couple hours, but the power plant is destroyed, and there's no
way to pump water," Mayuni said.
A Yemeni gunman wearing a sarong held the Emirati flag stood
behind him and Gulf troops prepared to fly out again by
Blackhawk helicopter.
As combat raging throughout Yemen and daily air strikes have
killed over 5,400 people throughout its war, hunger and disease
have spread through the already impoverished nation.
The Houthis have condemned the coalition for alleged war
crimes and say their seizure of the capital Sanaa in September
and spread throughout the country was part of a revolution
against a corrupt Yemeni government beholden to Gulf monarchies
and the imperialist West.
In an interview with pro-Iranian al-Mayadeen TV channel, a
leader in the group Mohammed al-Houthi denounced the Gulf forces
as "invaders" and "an evil that's spreading."
UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahayan
last week hailed the capture of Bab al-Mandab as a major victory
for the coalition.
"We consider the complete control taken by coalition and
popular resistance forces over the Bab al-Mandab (strait) and
the defeat of the Houthis as the beginning of the end of this
renegade group and those backing them," Sheikh Abdullah said in
a speech before the United Nations on Friday.
While swathes of the country's south and desert centre fell
to the Gulf Arab alliance and its local allies earlier in the
summer, the regional showdown fuelling the war in Yemen shows no
sign of letting up.
"There was always this talk of Bab al-Mandab as being in
danger, that missiles would threaten trade there someday - but
it's dusty, out of the way. It's was a place where there were
just a few tired soldiers and trucks smuggling alcohol," Yemen
analyst Farea al-Muslimi said.
"The military movement is important, yes, but it's almost as
if the fact that civilians die every day is forgotten in the
middle of all these 'big victories' announcements."
