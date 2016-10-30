DUBAI Oct 30 Arab coalition warplanes struck a security building in Yemen's Hodeidah city used by Houthi forces as a command centre, the Saudi-led alliance said on Sunday in its first comment on an attack that local sources and relatives said killed 60 people.

"Coalition aircraft this morning targeted the central security building in Hodeidah. This building is used by Houthi militia and the forces of the deposed president as a command and control centre for their military operations," a coalition statement said, referring to former head of state Ali Abdullah Saleh, a Houthi ally.

"The coalition forces' leadership stresses that targeting protocols and procedures were followed fully."