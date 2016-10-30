(Corrects to 84 number of prisoners who were being held)
SANAA Oct 30 Arab coalition warplanes struck a
prison in the Yemeni city of Hodeidah, killing at least 33
people including inmates, a local official, relatives and
medical sources in the Houthi-controlled Red Sea port said on
Sunday.
The prison in the city's al-Zaydiyah district was holding 84
(not 48) prisoners when it was struck three times late on
Saturday, the sources said.
The Saudi-led coalition has been fighting Houthi rebels
since March 2015 to try to restore to office
internationally-recognised President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who
was sidelined from power by the Iranian-allied group in late
2014.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, Writing by Reem Shamseddine,
Editing by William Maclean)