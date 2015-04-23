(Adds strikes in Ibb, deaths in Dalea)
ADEN, Yemen, April 23 Warplanes from a Saudi-led
coalition struck Houthi targets in and around the Yemeni cities
of Aden and Ibb early on Thursday, residents in the area said,
after Riyadh indicated its campaign against the Iran-allied
movement would be wound down.
On Tuesday, the coalition announced an end to its month-old
bombing campaign in Yemen but strikes have continued. A Saudi
spokesman later said forces would continue to target the
Iran-allied Houthi movement as necessary.
Thursday's targets included tanks being used by the
Iranian-allied Houthi movement in the villages near Aden, a port
in the south, the residents told Reuters.
In Ibb in central Yemen, residents reported an intense
series of strikes early on Thursday on Houthi positions and
weapon warehouses in the region.
They said targets included a military base in the town of
al-Kafr, unspecified sites in Hubaysh, as well as a college on
the outskirts of Ibb and another in the city of Yarim.
In Aden late on Wednesday, five Houthi militiamen were
killed at a checkpoint while fighting against local forces
opposed to them.
The Houthis and their army allies loyal to powerful former
president Ali Abdullah Saleh are battling fighters loyal to
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
In the province of Dalea, eight Houthi fighters died, also
at a checkpoint late on Wendesday. Heavy clashes were continuing
in the area, residents said.
(Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf and Mohamed Ghobari; Writing
by Amena Bakr; Editing by Gareth Jones)