SANAA, March 30 Warplanes struck the Yemeni
capital of Sanaa overnight and after daybreak on Monday,
residents said, the fifth day of a campaign by Saudi-led forces
against Houthi forces opposed to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour
Hadi.
One resident said the strikes appeared to hit mainly around
the presidential palace, adjacent to the diplomatic quarter of
the capital.
"It was a night from hell," a Yemeni diplomat said.
Residents said the strikes also targeted weapons depots near
Nugum mountain, which overlooks the city.
Riyadh announced on March 26 that it and nine other Sunni
Muslim countries had begun air strikes against the Shi'ite
Houthi militia, who control the capital and are backed by Iran,
Saudi Arabia's main regional foe.
Iran, which denies helping the Houthis militarily, has
condemned the offensive.
The Health Ministry, controlled by the Houthi movement, said
on Sunday air strikes had killed 35 people and wounded 88 during
the night of Saturday-Sunday. The figures could not be
independently confirmed.
In Aden, held by Hadi's embattled supporters, explosions and
bursts of automatic-weapons fire could be heard late into the
night across the southern port city.
No independent information was immediately available on the
origin of the clashes. But callers to Aden television said it
was a new push by the Houthis and allied Saleh fighters from the
north toward Sheikh Uthman, a residential suburb of Aden.
No word was available on casualties. Some Arab television
satellite channels said Houthis force were about 30 km (20
miles) north of Aden.
Aden al-Ghad newspaper published pictures of a number of
burned tanks, armoured vehicles and other military vehicles that
it said were destroyed during fighting in past days.
