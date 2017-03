CAIRO, April 22 A Saudi-led coalition bombed Yemeni rebel positions in southern Yemen with five air strikes on Wednesday, Saudi state TV channel Al Ekhbariya reported.

The raid in Lahj province is the second bombing by the Arab alliance against the Iran-allied Houthi group since Saudi Arabia announced the end of a month-long campaign targeting the group on Wednesday evening. (Reporting By Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Noah Browning; Editing by Dominic Evans)