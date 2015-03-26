(Recasts with Syria Foreign Ministry, quotes)
BEIRUT, March 26 Syria expressed deep concern
about what it called "blatant aggression" in Yemen after a
Saudi-led military operation was launched against Shi'ite rebels
on Thursday, the state news agency SANA reported.
Damascus urges Yemeni parties to engage in dialogue and
reach a political solution to their rivalry, according to a
Foreign Ministry source quoted by Syrian state television.
The Syrian government led by President Bashar al-Assad is an
ally of Iran, which is in turn allied with the Yemeni Houthi
rebels fighting to oust the country's U.S.-backed president.
Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states have been important
sponsors of the insurgency against Assad.
"Gulf war planes led by the regime of the Saudi family
launch a blatant aggression on Yemen," read a headline carried
on SANA's website.
The state television report quoted the Foreign Ministry
source as saying: "Syria emphasises the respect for Yemen's
sovereignty, independence and the unity of its land and people,
it calls on Yemeni sides to engage in dialogue with each other
to reach a political solution that meets the aspirations of the
Yemeni people."
The Syrian crisis now in its fifth year has been another
major theatre where Saudi-Iranian rivalry has played out in a
regional conflict that has taken on a sectarian dimension
pitching Sunni and Shi'ite Muslims against each other.
Shi'ite Islamist-led Iran has given military and financial
backing to the Syrian government led by Assad, a member of the
Shi'ite-linked Alawite sect.
The Iranian-backed Shi'ite Lebanese group Hezbollah has
battled alongside the Syrian army against the Sunni-dominated
insurgency, which has been sponsored by states including
Sunni-led Saudi Arabia and is now dominated by jihadist groups.
