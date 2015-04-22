CAIRO, April 22 Iran-allied Houthi rebels took over a military brigade in the central Yemeni city of Taiz early on Wednesday after heavy fighting, residents and a local official told Reuters.

An air strike was conducted on the military brigade shortly after the takeover, they said.

Saudi Arabia announced on Tuesday it was ending a month-long campaign of air strikes against the Houthi rebels who seized large areas of Yemen, and said it would back a political solution to bring peace to Yemen. But the kingdom added it would continue to take action against Houthis as needed. (Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari,; Writing By Maha El Dahan, Editing by William Maclean and Dominic Evans)