RIYADH, April 23 The prospect of talks to end
Yemen's crisis has been welcomed by all sides, but as the
fighting and Saudi air strikes continue, there is little
agreement on how negotiations might take place.
At stake is a ceasefire in Yemen, where four weeks of Saudi
Arabia's military campaign have caused hundreds of civilian
casualties and added a new layer of hardship to an existing
humanitarian crisis by imposing a naval blockade.
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi and his government in exile
in Riyadh say they will only talk if the Houthis quit cities
they have occupied, particularly the port of Aden, and lay down
their arms.
For their part, the Houthis say they will talk only if the
air strikes stop completely.
To date, those talks have yet to start, according to Yemeni
Foreign Minister Reyad Yassin Abdulla, who said there was no
communication between the government and the Houthis.
"There can be no communication until they put their weapons
aside," he told reporters on a visit to Bahrain, adding talks
could start only when the Houthis also withdrew from all cities
and the situation stabilised.
Hadi's position is backed by Saudi Arabia, which despite
announcing an end to its bombing campaign on Tuesday, is still
using air strikes to target military activity by the Houthis and
their allies in Yemeni cities.
A purported Omani proposal circulated by Yemeni government
officials this week was drafted along those lines, also
stipulating that Hadi and his government be allowed to resume
their position.
In return, according to the proposal, all parties would
prepare for presidential and parliamentary elections soon, and
Yemen's economic and humanitarian crisis would be addressed with
international aid and investment.
BETTER TERMS
Its fighters still battling in Aden and other cities, the
Houthi militia appears to believe it can make better terms than
this and has not publicly changed its view that Hadi no longer
has legitimacy.
However, it has described United Nations efforts to aid
peace talks as positive, and its reported release of Defence
Minister General Mahmoud al-Subaihi suggested a more
conciliatory approach.
"Saudi Arabia is leaving the door ajar for diplomacy, but is
showing the same resolve with air strikes. The Houthis are not
letting go either and there is no way the Saudis will accept the
Houthis ruling one inch of Yemen," said Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi
political analyst.
What may prove critical, both on the ground and in the
movement towards peace talks, is the position of the General
People's Congress (GPC), the party of former president Ali
Abdullah Saleh, who has sided with the Houthis.
Army forces loyal to Saleh have been fighting alongside the
less well equipped Houthis. The Saudis believe that if those
forces can be persuaded to stop fighting, the Houthis will be
exposed as hopelessly overextended and forced to retreat.
Saleh has repeatedly refused to quit Yemen, as Hadi and the
Saudis want him to, but several army brigades that had sided
with him have defected to the government in Riyadh in recent
days.
While the Saudi air strikes have had little impact on the
Houthis, who are mostly lightly armed guerrillas, they have
severely damaged Saleh's army allies, a senior Western diplomat
said.
Meanwhile, leaders from the GPC were reported in Arab media
on Thursday to have held talks with Gulf Arab countries as well
as the United States and Britain to discuss peace negotiations.
