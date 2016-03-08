DUBAI, March 8 Officials of the Iran-allied
Houthi movement are in Saudi Arabia for talks on ending Yemen's
war, two officials from a Houthi-controlled administrative body
said on Tuesday.
The Houthi visit, the first since the war began in March
last year between Houthi forces and a Saudi-led Arab coalition,
began on Monday at the invitation of Saudi officials, following
a week of secret preparatory talks, they said.
A spokesman for the coalition did not respond to requests
for a comment on the report by the two officials of the Yemeni
Revolutionary Committee, which runs areas of Yemen controlled by
the Houthis. A spokesman for the Saudi foreign ministry could
not immediately be reached.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, writing by Sami Aboudi, Editing
by William Maclean and Jeremy Gaunt)