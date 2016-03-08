(Adds details, diplomats, previous DUBAI)
By Mohammed Ghobari
CAIRO, March 8 A delegation from the Houthi
movement is in Saudi Arabia for talks on ending Yemen's war, two
senior officials said, in what appeared to be the most serious
attempt to date to end the conflict.
The visit is the first of its kind since the war began in
March last year between Iran-allied Houthi forces, and an Arab
military coalition led by Saudi Arabia, Iran's main regional
rival.
The visit began on Monday at the invitation of Saudi
authorities, following a week of secret preparatory talks, said
the two senior officials from the administrative body that runs
parts of Yemen controlled by the Houthis.
About 6,000 people, half of them civilians, have died in the
fighting in Yemen, raising fears of a wider regional
confrontation between Shi'ite power Iran and Sunni kingdom Saudi
Arabia.
Underlining the regional rifts, a senior Iranian military
official signalled on Tuesday that Iran could send military
advisers to Yemen to help the Houthis.
The Houthi delegation in Saudi Arabia is headed by Mohammed
Abdel-Salam, the Houthis' main spokesman and a senior adviser to
Houthi leader, Abdel-Malek al-Houthi, the officials said.
Abdel-Salam previously led Houthi delegates in talks in Oman
that paved the way for U.N.-sponsored talks in Switzerland last
year.
A spokesman for the Saudi-led Arab coalition that has been
fighting to restore Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to
power since last year could not immediately be reached for
comment on the reported talks.
A spokesman for the Saudi foreign ministry could also not
immediately be reached. Two members of the Houthi-run
Revolutionary Committee, which administers parts of the country
controlled by the group, said the talks were taking place.
A regional diplomat who follows Yemen confirmed that "there
were direct contacts and talks between Saudis and Houthis".
The Houthi visit coincides with an apparent lull in the
fighting on the Saudi-Yemeni border, one of the bloodiest fronts
in the conflict, and in Arab coalition air strikes on the Yemeni
capital Sanaa.
Although the Houthis' al-Masirah news channel has continued
to report attacks on what it calls "the Saudi-American forces of
aggression" inside Yemen, including a rocket attack on Monday,
it has not reported any operations on the border since March 1.
"I also know that there were no new clashes or hostile
movements on the Saudi-Yemeni border during the last few days,"
said a senior regional diplomat who follows Yemen.
Between Feb. 4 and Feb. 26, al-Masirah reported daily
military operations against Saudi frontier positions and towns
by the Houthis and forces loyal to former president Ali Abdullah
Saleh, including sniper attacks, mortar bombardments, ambushes
and infiltrations.
The last coalition airstrike on Sanaa was also about a week
ago, according to the city's residents.
(Additional reporting by Yara Bayoumy in Dubai and Angus
McDowall in Riyadh, writing by Sami Aboudi, Editing by William
Maclean and Jeremy Gaunt)