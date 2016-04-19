By Mohammed Ghobari
| KUWAIT, April 19
KUWAIT, April 19 The U.N. envoy to Yemen sought
on Tuesday to persuade Yemen's Houthi group to send
representatives to peace talks in Kuwait as a shaky truce
declared this month teetered near collapse, delegates said.
An advisor to the U.N. delegation in Kuwait said the Houthis
had been "very positive" until two days ago and were agreed with
envoy Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed on almost everything.
"They have since completely changed and this has caused a
shock (to Ould Cheikh Ahmed)," the aide, who asked not to be
identified, told Reuters. The envoy was now working with the
Houthis and the government to iron out the problems.
Houthi negotiators have stayed put in the capital Sanaa,
demanding a ceasefire begun on April 10 be fully observed before
travelling for the talks with envoys from Yemeni President
Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi's government in Kuwait.
The Houthis have also rejected a proposed agenda that
stipulates they hand over heavy weapons and withdraw from areas
they controls before a new government comprising all Yemeni
forces is formed.
Any failure of the talks is likely to stoke intensified
fighting between the Iran-allied Houthis and their ally, former
President Ali Abdullah Saleh, on the one side and Hadi
supporters, backed by a Saudi-led Arab coalition, on the other.
Residents in Marib reported intensified fighting in the
province east of Sanaa after fresh troop reinforcements loyal to
Hadi arrived on Monday after training in Saudi Arabia
They also reported more fighting in Taiz in southwestern
Yemen, despite the presence of ceasefire monitors, while
Saudi-led warplanes flew over the Yemeni capital.
Delegates representing Hadi's government have threatened to
leave Kuwait, accusing the Houthis of trying to impose new
conditions on the talks. Officials said delegates were meeting
at the emir's palace to decide on their next move.
The Houthis have observed a period of calm along the border
with Saudi Arabia and exchanged prisoners with Riyadh, paving
the way for Ould Cheikh Ahmed to draft a broad outline for the
talks, which were due to start on Monday.
HUMANITARIAN DISASTER
The United Nations says the Yemen war has killed more than
6,200 people and displaced millions of people in the poorest
country in the Arabian Peninsula.
Al Qaeda and Islamic State have also exploited the war to
widen their influence and gain more supporters in a country next
door to Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter.
The Houthis complain that Hadi's forces are trying to
exploit the truce to try to make gains on the ground in several
provinces, while war planes from the Saudi-led alliance
continued to fly over areas held by the group.
Teams of joint ceasefire monitors have been deployed in some
areas, but the Houthis say they were still unable to curb
continued violations of the truce.
Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdul-Salam, in a Facebook posting
on Monday, said his group had long been ready for a dialogue to
bring peace to Yemen and stability to the entire region.
"Unfortunately, and since the April 11 (ceasefire),
aggression had not stopped," he said.
Abdul-Salam said that one of the committees set up to
monitor the ceasefire in the northern al-Jawf province had had a
lucky escape from an air strike by the Saudi-led coalition.
Abu Malek al-Feeshi, another prominent Houthi leader, lashed
out at the U.N. envoy, accusing him of presenting contradictory
drafts for peace talks. He said in a Facebook posting that his
group was ready for peace "at any venue and at any time" as soon
as the fighting stops.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing
by Tom Heneghan)