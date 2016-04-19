KUWAIT, April 20 Members of warring Yemeni
factions who had stayed in the capital Sanaa two days past the
start date of United Nations-backed peace talks announced they
would travel to the negotiations in Kuwait on Wednesday, saving
the process from impending collapse.
"We will be leaving tomorrow afternoon, God willing," Mahdi
al-Mushat, a representative of the Houthi movement, wrote on his
Facebook page.
"We confirm that we will leave for Kuwait, carrying all the
worries, wounds, aspirations and hopes of the great Yemeni
people," Yahya Duwaid, a representative of the ex-president Ali
Abdullah Saleh, wrote on his account.
Envoys from Yemen's Houthi movement and Saleh's party had
refused to talk peace amid ongoing ground combat and air strikes
by a Saudi-led military coalition which they say violated a
truce agreed a week before.
But concerted pressure from regional and international
diplomats has succeeded in bringing the factions to the table
with their enemies from Yemen's government which they ousted
from the capital in March of last year.
The spread of allied Houthi-Saleh forces throughout Yemen
sparked a military intervention by mostly Gulf Arab states, and
the year of war that followed has killed around 6,200 people and
plunged the country into a humanitarian crisis.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, writing by Noah Browning,
editing by G Crosse)