By Mohammed Ghobari
| KUWAIT, April 22
KUWAIT, April 22 Yemen's warring factions failed
to agree on an agenda for U.N-backed peace negotiations in
Kuwait on Friday after their first direct meeting but the effort
will continue, participants said.
The talks in Kuwait, which opened late on Thursday, bring
together the Iran-allied Houthi movement and its General
People's Congress (GPC) party allies with the Saudi-backed
government of Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
The talks seek a solution to a conflict which has killed
more than 6,200 people, triggered a humanitarian crisis and
enabled militants linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State to
consolidate their presence in the country.
Sources present at the talks, delayed since Monday due to
the late arrival of the Houthi delegation and its allies, said
the two sides were divided on the priorities.
The government delegation wants Houthis and fighters loyal
to former president Ali Abdullah Saleh to withdraw from cities
and hand over weapons before discussing a political solution,
the sources said.
The Houthis and its allies want the formation of a new
government representing all parties, which will then oversee
disarmament. They also want to focus the discussion on security
arrangements and detainees, the sources added.
The sources declined to be named because the talks being
held at the palace of Kuwait's ruling emir are closed to the
media.
Yemen's crisis began in September 2014 when the Houthis
seized the capital Sanaa. A Saudi-led Arab alliance intervened
in March last year, launching a campaign of mostly air strikes
against the Houthis in support of Hadi's forces.
A temporary truce between the government and Houthis has
mostly held in place since April 10, although both sides have
accused each other of violations.
U.N. special envoy Ould Cheikh Ahmed on Thursday outlined
five points as the basis for the talks, officially dubbed
"consultations".
These included withdrawal from cities seized by the Houthis
since the crisis began in 2014, forming a more inclusive
government and handing over heavy weapons to the new government
in the country, which is currently divided between the Houthis
and Hadi's administration, based in the southern port of Aden.
Its representatives move between there and Saudi Arabia.
