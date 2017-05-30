DUBAI May 30 Oman is mediating between Yemeni
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi's government and its Houthi
opponents over a U.N. plan to resume peace talks in the war-torn
country, a Yemeni government official said on Tuesday.
Yemen has been torn by two years of civil war, which has
killed over 10,000 people, displaced more than three million and
ruined the country's infrastructure. The war, which has sucked
in a Saudi-led Arab coalition, has shown little sign of ending.
The war has been exploited by al Qaeda and the Islamic State
group to widen their influence in the impoverished country,
prompting repeated U.S. air strikes against militants.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said
Yemeni Foreign Minister Abdel-Malek al-Mekhlafi was in Muscat at
Oman's invitation to discuss ways to bridge differences with the
Houthis, who control the capital Sanaa with their allies, over
plans presented by the U.N. special envoy to Yemen last week.
The plans, presented by U.N. Special Envoy Ismail Ould
Cheikh Ahmed during a regional tour last week, included
confidence building measures such as turning over the Red Sea
port of Hodeidah to a neutral party, opening Sanaa airport for
civilian traffic and paying civil servants' salaries.
U.N. aid chief Stephen O'Brien warned on Tuesday that any
attempt to extend the war to the strategic port city would
"directly and irrevocably drive the Yemeni population further
into starvation and famine".
The Omani side has conveyed to Mekhlafi the Houthis'
willingness to accept this plan but also its insistence that
civil servants' salaries be paid first.
"The differences regarding Hodeidah now centre on the
identity of the neutral party which will manage the port," the
official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Reuters.
Oman maintains good ties with the Houthis, who seized Sanaa
in 2014 in a campaign that eventually forced Hadi to flee to
Saudi Arabia in 2015 with his government. The Gulf Arab state
had long mediated in international affairs, including
facilitating talks between Iran and the United States.
Hadi's government, which had recently made some small gains
at the battlefront after months after a long stalemate, has
threatened to attack Hodeidah, where most of Yemen's food and
humanitarian supplies enter, unless the Houthis agreed to turn
the facility over to neutral observers.
The Houthis have in turn demanded that the Saudi-led
coalition that controls Yemen's airspace allow Sanaa airport to
reopen and that the Yemen central bank, which Hadi had moved
last year from Sanaa to Aden, pay salaries that had been
withheld from civil servants for several months.
The Yemeni official said the Omani side have informed
Mekhlafi in talks on Monday that the Houthis were ready to agree
to Ould Cheikh Ahmed's plan in full.
"The differences are not confined to the neutral party that
will administer Hodeidah port," the official said.
