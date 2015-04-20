DUBAI, April 20 The toll from an air strike on a
missile base in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Monday has risen to
at least 25 dead and 398 wounded, the state news agency Saba
said.
"Twenty-five citizens were killed and more than 398 were
wounded, mostly women and children, according to a preliminary
figure after the Saudi aggression's bombing today on the
districts of Hadda and Attan in the capital Sanaa," said the
agency, which is run by the Houthi militia group.
Saudi Arabia and other Sunni Muslim countries have been
bombing the Iranian-allied Shi'ite Houthis for over three weeks
to try to stem their advances and weaken their grip over Sanaa.
