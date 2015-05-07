(Adds details, background, quote from Jubeir)
RIYADH May 7 Saudi Arabia proposed a five-day
humanitarian truce in Yemen on Thursday after weeks of
airstrikes and fighting, but said a ceasefire depended on the
Houthi militia and its allies also agreeing to lay down arms,
Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, addressing a news
conference alongside Jubeir in Riyadh, welcomed the proposal and
added that neither Saudi Arabia nor the United States was
talking about sending ground troops into Yemen.
Hundreds of civilians have been killed in air raids and
fighting since a Saudi-led coalition began strikes against the
Houthis on March 26, aimed at pushing the Iranian-allied militia
back from captured areas and restoring President Abd-Rabbu
Mansour Hadi's government.
The fighting and a coalition arms embargo have also caused
hunger and shortages of food and fuel, worsening Yemen's
humanitarian crisis and prompting alarm around the world.
"The pause will affect all of Yemen for a period of five
days. The actual date will be announced shortly as well as the
requirements. This is all based on the Houthis complying with
the ceasefire," Jubeir said.
Despite the airstrikes, the Houthis and forces loyal to a
former president have remained entrenched in areas they seized
earlier this year and on Wednesday took an important district in
Aden, leading to speculation about a possible coalition land
operation.
Kerry added that he was "very, very concerned" by Iranian
activities in Iraq, Yemen and elsewhere.
(Reporting By Lesley Wroughton in Riyadh and Omar Fahmy in
Cairo, Writing by Angus McDowall and Sami Aboudi, Editing by
William Maclean)