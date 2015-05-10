CAIRO May 10 Iranian-allied Houthi fighters said in a statement they would deal "positively" with any efforts to lift the suffering of the Yemeni people, a sign that they could accept the five-day humanitarian ceasefire proposed by Saudi Arabia.

A statement issued by the Houthis also asked for a political dialogue under the auspices of the United Nations to resume in order to resolve the conflict.

Saudi Arabia had said on Friday a five-day humanitarian ceasefire in Yemen would begin on Tuesday if the Iranian-allied Houthi militia it has been fighting agreed to the pause. (Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari; Writing By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Alex Richardson)