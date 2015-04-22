UNITED NATIONS, April 22 U.N. Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon voiced concern on Wednesday about the renewal of
airstrikes in Yemen by a Saudi-led coalition and said he hoped
the fighting would cease quickly.
"When I read the report that fighting was resumed I was very
much concerned about that," Ban told reporters. "I sincerely
hope there will be an end of fighting as soon as possible."
Saudi Arabia announced on Tuesday that it would end almost a
month of air strikes against the Iranian-allied Houthis but
resumed operations on Wednesday.
Last week Ban called for an immediate ceasefire by all parties
in Yemen.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau and Michelle Nichols)