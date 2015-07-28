By Michelle Nichols
| UNITED NATIONS, July 28
UNITED NATIONS, July 28 United Nations aid chief
Stephen O'Brien said on Tuesday none of the warring parties in
Yemen had observed a humanitarian pause in fighting announced by
the Saudi Arabia-led coalition forces and accused both sides of
failing to respect international law.
The Arab coalition, which has been bombing Iran-allied
Houthi rebels in Yemen for four months, had said a five-day
truce would start on Sunday to allow in emergency aid amid
severe shortages of fuel, food and medicine.
"A humanitarian pause announced over the weekend has not
been respected by any party to the conflict with air strikes and
ground fighting reported in eight governorates," O'Brien told
the 15-member U.N. Security Council.
"Parties to the conflict continue to fail to meet their
responsibilities under international humanitarian and
international human rights laws," he said. "We continue to
witness the death and injury of civilians."
Saudi Arabia's U.N. Ambassador Abdallah Al-Mouallimi told
reporters the coalition was not targeting civilians, and any
reports of civilian casualties were fully investigated.
O'Brien said health facilities in Yemen reported that more
than 4,000 people had been killed and some 19,800 injured during
the four month conflict.
Warplanes attacked Houthi militia in control of Yemen's
largest air base north of the port city of Aden on Tuesday.
The violence prolongs a conflict rooted in political strains
that spread across the Arabian Peninsula country last year, when
the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and pushed aside President
Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, a U.S. ally, who fled to Saudi Arabia.
Yemen relies on imports, but a near-total blockade led by
Saudi Arabia has slowed shipments to the war-torn Arabian
Peninsula country to a trickle. The Arab coalition is inspecting
shipments in a bid to thwart any arms deliveries to the Houthis.
"A light U.N.-led inspections mechanism enabling the flow of
commercial imports to increase has long been proposed and is
still urgently needed. Negotiations continue," said O'Brien.
In anticipation of a five-day pause the U.N. and partners
had developed a plan to reach an additional three million people
with food, water, sanitation, healthcare, and treatment for
2,200 children under five with malnutrition, he said.
"That plan is live and ready to go now if only we could get
a pause to stick," he added.
Both sides had largely observed a five-day, U.N.-brokered
humanitarian truce in May, but a second truce earlier this month
also failed.
