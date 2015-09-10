UNITED NATIONS, Sept 10 The United Nations on
Thursday said peace talks aimed at ending the conflict in Yemen
are set to resume next week in the region and urged all parties
to participate "in good faith."
Saudi Arabia and Arab allies intervened in March to try to
restore Yemen's president to power and roll back the
Iranian-allied Houthi militia. The war has brought the country
to the brink of famine and peace talks have yet to end the
fighting.
A U.N. press official said U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon's special
envoy on Yemen, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, welcomed the
commitment of Yemen's government, the Houthis and Yemen's
General People's Congress to join the talks, which will take
place in the region next week.
"The special envoy applauds the decision of Yemeni President
Abdu Rabbo Mansour Hadi and other Yemeni parties to attend the
talks," the statement said.
"He urges the participants in the talks to engage
constructively and in good faith, recognizing the need for a
rapid end to the violence which has brought intolerable levels
of suffering to the Yemeni people," it added.
About 20 million people or 80 percent of the population, are
estimated to be going hungry. The United Nations warned last
month that Yemen was on the brink of famine.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Andrew Hay)