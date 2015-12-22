UPDATE 2-Armenia's ruling Republican party leads in parliament vote-exit poll
* Tense election may trigger unrest, analysts warn (Updates with exit polls results, more info, details)
UNITED NATIONS Dec 22 The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that the Saudi-led coalition military campaign in Yemen appeared to be responsible for a "disproportionate amount" of attacks on civilian areas.
Zeid Ra'ad al Hussein said he had "observed with extreme concern" heavy shelling from the ground and air in areas of Yemen with a high concentration of civilians and the destruction of civilian infrastructure, such as hospitals and schools.
He said all parties to the conflict were responsible, "although a disproportionate amount appeared to be the result of air strikes carried out by Coalition Forces." (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by Louis Charbonneau)
* Tense election may trigger unrest, analysts warn (Updates with exit polls results, more info, details)
AMMAN, April 2 U.S. backed Syrian forces repelled a major counter-attack by Islamic State militants holding out at the country's largest dam and in the nearby town of Tabqa, the group and activists said on Sunday.