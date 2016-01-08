UNITED NATIONS Jan 8 The United Nations has
received "troubling reports" that cluster bombs have been used
on civilian areas in the capital of Yemen this week and warned
that the use of such indiscriminate weapons could be a war
crime, a U.N. spokesman said on Friday.
"The Secretary-General (Ban Ki-moon) is particularly
concerned about reports of intense airstrikes in residential
areas and on civilian buildings in Sanaa, including the Chamber
of Commerce, a wedding hall and a center for the blind," U.N.
spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.
"He also has received troubling reports of the use of
cluster munitions in attacks on Sanaa on (Wednesday) in several
locations," Dujarric added. "The use of cluster munitions in
populated areas may amount to a war crime due to their
indiscriminate nature."
Human rights groups have accused the Saudi-led coalition of
using cluster munitions in Yemen. While Dujarric did not
identify precisely who might have deployed the cluster bombs, he
noted that it is the Saudi-led coalition that has been using
warplanes in the conflict.
The coalition officially ended a truce for Yemen on Saturday
due to what the Saudis said were violations of the ceasefire by
Iran-allied Houthi rebels. Yemeni troops loyal to former
President Ali Abdullah Saleh are fighting alongside the Houthis.
The recently ended ceasefire began on Dec. 15 in tandem with
a new round of U.N.-brokered peace talks. Nearly 6,000 people
have been killed since the coalition entered the conflict last
March, almost half of them civilians.
Dujarric said that Ban was "deeply concerned about the
intensification of coalition airstrikes and ground fighting and
shelling in Yemen, despite repeated calls for a renewed
cessation of hostilities."
He said the U.N. chief was urging all parties to the Yemen
conflict to cooperate with his special envoy Ismail Ould Cheikh
Ahmed in order to resume peace talks as soon as possible.
While Riyadh sees the Houthis as a proxy for bitter regional
rival Iran to expand its influence, the Houthis deny this and
say they are fighting a revolution against a corrupt government
and Gulf Arab powers beholden to the West.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by David Gregorio)