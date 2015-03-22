By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, March 22 The United Nations
Security Council will on Sunday condemn the takeover of much of
Yemen and its institutions by the Shi'ite Muslim Houthi militia
and warn of "further measures" if hostilities do not end,
diplomats said.
In a statement that will be formally adopted at a meeting on
Yemen later on Sunday, the 15-member body also stated its
support for Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, the
diplomats said on condition of anonymity.
Yemen has been hurtling towards civil war since last year
when the Iran-allied Houthis seized Sanaa and advanced into
Sunni Muslim areas, leading to clashes with local tribes and
energising a southern separatist movement.
Earlier on Sunday, Houthis took over the central city of
Taiz in an escalation of a power struggle diplomats say risks
drawing in neighboring oil giant Saudi Arabia and its main
regional rival Iran.
Their advance comes a day after nearly 140 worshippers died
in suicide bombings of two mosques in Sanaa that are used by the
Houthis. The attacks were claimed by Islamic State.
The Security Council "condemns the ongoing unilateral
actions taken by the Houthis, which undermine the political
transition process in Yemen, and jeopardize the security,
stability, sovereignty and unity of Yemen," the statement will
say, according to the diplomats.
The council will urge "non-state actors to withdraw from
government institutions, including in the south of Yemen, and to
refrain from any attempt to take over such institutions."
The statement also threatens "to take further measures
against any party" to the conflict in Yemen. In November, the
council imposed sanctions on Yemen's former president, Ali
Abdullah Saleh, and two Houthi leaders.
Hadi, who operates from the southern port city of Aden since
fleeing Houthi house arrest in Sanaa, has asked the Security
Council for urgent help "in all available means to stop this
aggression."
U.N. mediator Jamal Benomar is likely to brief the council
later on Sunday via video link and the ambassadors of Yemen and
Qatar, as chair of the Gulf Cooperation Council that comprises
Gulf Arab states, will also speak, diplomats said
Yemen is home to Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, one of
the global network's most active arms, which has carried out
attacks abroad.
The Security Council expressed concern that al Qaeda could
benefit from the deterioration of the political and security
situation in Yemen.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)