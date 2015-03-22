(Recasts with U.N. mediator's comments; adds comments from
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, March 22 The United Nations
warned on Sunday that Yemen's conflict could become an
"Iraq-Libya-Syria" scenario if either side pushes for control of
the country, prompting the U.N. Security Council to threaten
further measures if the hostilities do not end.
The violence has been spreading across the Arabian peninsula
country since last year when Houthi militia seized the capital
Sanaa and effectively removed President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi,
who now seeks a comeback from the southern port city of Aden.
U.N. mediator Jamal Benomar briefed the 15-member Security
Council on Sunday and said Yemen had been pushed "towards the
edge of civil war."
"It would be an illusion to think that the Houthis could
mount an offensive and succeed in taking control of the entire
country," Benomar said via video-link from Doha. "It would be
equally false to think that President Hadi could assemble
sufficient forces to liberate the country from the Houthis.
"Any side that would want to push the country in either
direction would be inviting a protracted conflict in the vein of
an Iraq-Libya-Syria combined scenario," he said.
Earlier on Sunday, the Iran-allied Houthis took over the
central city of Taiz in an escalation of a power struggle that
diplomats say risks drawing in neighboring oil giant Saudi
Arabia and its main regional rival Iran.
The U.N. Security Council condemned the takeover of much of
Yemen and its institutions by the Shi'ite Muslim Houthis, urged
them to withdraw, stated its support for Hadi and demanded an
end to the hostilities in a statement adopted on Sunday.
The statement also threatened "to take further measures
against any party" to the conflict in Yemen. In November, the
council imposed sanctions on Yemen's former president, Ali
Abdullah Saleh, and two Houthi leaders.
"If there are any steps we can take (to avoid civil war)
then we should certainly consider them," British U.N. Ambassador
Mark Lyall Grant told reporters before the council meeting.
"Sanctions is obviously the main option."
In a letter to the Security Council on Saturday, Hadi asked
for urgent help "in all available means to stop this
aggression." Yemen's U.N. Ambassador Khaled Hussein Mohamed
Alyemany asked the council on Sunday "to curb the drums of war."
Yemen is home to Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, one of
the global network's most active arms, which has carried out
attacks abroad. The Security Council expressed concern that al
Qaeda could benefit from the deterioration in Yemen.
