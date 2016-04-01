By Louis Charbonneau
| UNITED NATIONS, April 1
UNITED NATIONS, April 1 The United Nations
special envoy to Yemen on Friday welcomed a recent prisoner swap
between the parties to the Yemen conflict and urged them to
"engage constructively" in a new round of peace talks set to
begin on April 18.
Earlier this week, a Saudi-led military coalition said it
had completed a prisoner swap in Yemen, exchanging nine Saudi
prisoners for 109 Yemeni nationals ahead of a planned truce and
peace talks aimed at ending the year-long war with Iran-allied
Houthi rebels.
"These initiatives reinforced the spirit of the confidence
building measures recommended at the previous round of talks and
there is no doubt that they can provide an important drive to
the political process," U.N. envoy Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed said
in a statement.
"I am looking forward to the active participation of
relevant parties in the talks," he added. "Yemeni delegations
should seize this opportunity to provide a mechanism for a
return to a peaceful and orderly transition."
Ould Cheikh Ahmed said the two sides have confirmed a
cessation of hostilities starting at midnight on April 10 ahead
of the peace talks set to begin in Kuwait a week later.
There have already been several failed attempts to defuse
the conflict in Yemen, which has drawn in regional foes Saudi
Arabia and Iran, and triggered a humanitarian crisis in the Arab
world's poorest country.
A Saudi-led coalition began a military campaign in Yemen a
year ago with the aim of preventing Houthi rebels and forces
loyal to Yemen's ex-President Ali Abdullah Saleh from taking
control of the country.
"We are planning and preparing at full speed," Ould Cheikh
Ahmed said about the upcoming peace talks.
"U.N. political experts have already been deployed to Sanaa
and Riyadh in order to work with the delegations gearing up for
the resumption of talks," he added. "Another team is on its way
to Kuwait to finalize the preparations."
The U.N. says more than 6,000 people, half of them
civilians, have been killed since the start of the Saudi-led
military intervention whose ultimate aim is to restore President
Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to power.
Ould Cheikh Ahmed said he hoped the planned cessation of
hostilities would open the door to a permanent truce.
"With political will, good faith and balance, they could
take this opportunity to end the conflict and pave the way
toward a permanent and durable end of the war," he added.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau, editing by G Crosse)