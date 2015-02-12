(Adds Britain says seeking a security council resolution)
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS Feb 12 The United Nations warned
on Thursday that Yemen is "collapsing before our eyes", on the
brink of civil war and prime for Al Qaeda militants to grow
stronger in the country as talks on a political settlement
continue.
Al Qaeda and other Sunni Muslim militants have stepped up
attacks since rival Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim Houthi
fighters from the north seized the capital in September and
started expanding across the country.
The Houthis have sidelined the central government in Yemen,
which borders oil giant Saudi Arabia. The country is also home
to Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, one of the global
network's most active arms that has carried out attacks abroad.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and his special envoy to
Yemen, Jamal Benomar, briefed the Security Council on Thursday.
"Yemen is collapsing before our eyes. We cannot stand by and
watch," Ban told the 15-nation council. "We must do everything
possible to help Yemen step back from the brink and get the
political process back on track."
Benomar said negotiations on a political settlement had
yielded "good progress", but were still delicate.
"Yemen is at a crossroad - either the country would descend
into civil war and disintegration or the country would find a
way to put the transition back on track," he said via video link
from Sanaa.
"The current instability is creating conditions which are
conducive to a reemergence of Al Qaeda in the Arabian
Peninsula," he said.
Al Qaeda-affiliated fighters seized an army base in southern
Yemen and held soldiers prisoner on Thursday. The United States,
Britain and France have closed their embassies in Sanaa.
Benomar also warned that the local currency could collapse
if a political settlement was not secured in the coming days.
Qatar's U.N. Ambassador Sheikha Alya Bint Ahmed Bin Saif Al
Thani, speaking for the Gulf Cooperation Council, a six-nation
bloc comprising energy-rich Gulf states, urged the Security
Council to take action.
"It is a coup against the legitimate government in Yemen,"
she said. "We should bring pressure to bear on the Houthi to
stop using force and to withdraw from all governmental
institutions."
Britain's U.N. Ambassador Mark Lyall Grant said that Britain
and Jordan were planning to draft a resolution on Yemen that he
hoped could be adopted within days. He declined to elaborate on
what the key elements of the resolution could be.
(Additional reporting by Omar Fahmy in Cairo; Editing by Andrew
Heavens, Bernard Orr)