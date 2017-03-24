GENEVA, March 24 An average of 100 civilians a
month are dying in Yemen's war which enters its third year this
weekend, most killed by the Saudi-led coalition's air strikes
and shelling, the United Nations human rights office said on
Friday.
In a statement marking the second anniversary on Sunday, it
said it had confirmed 4,773 civilians killed and 8,272 injured
in the conflict pitting Iran-allied Houthi rebels against the
ousted Yemeni government backed by the Saudi-led Arab coalition.
The latest victims included 32 Somali refugees and a Yemeni
civilian killed by "shelling from a coalition warship" and
shooting by an Apache helicopter in an attack on their boat off
the coast a week ago, it said. A further 10 are missing.
Civilians in Taiz were suffering "desperate shortages" of
food and water due to Popular Committees allied to the Houthis
who encircle the city and prevent aid deliveries, it said.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by Tom Miles)