UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
GENEVA, April 28 The number of people displaced by the violence in Yemen has more than doubled from the previous estimate of 150,000 on April 17, the U.N. humanitarian agency OCHA said on Tuesday.
Fuel stocks are running dry, stopping water processing plants that supply residents in the capital Sanaa as well as food distribution by humanitarian agencies, which have fed almost 500,000 people in the past two weeks, OCHA said. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Dominic Evans)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.