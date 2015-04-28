GENEVA, April 28 The number of people displaced by the violence in Yemen has more than doubled from the previous estimate of 150,000 on April 17, the U.N. humanitarian agency OCHA said on Tuesday.

Fuel stocks are running dry, stopping water processing plants that supply residents in the capital Sanaa as well as food distribution by humanitarian agencies, which have fed almost 500,000 people in the past two weeks, OCHA said. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Dominic Evans)