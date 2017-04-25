GENEVA, April 25 Donor countries have pledged
nearly $1.1 billion for humanitarian aid to Yemen, U.N.
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at the end of a one-day
pledging conference on Tuesday.
The United Nations has said it needs $2.1 billion this year
to avert famine in Yemen, where a child dies every 10 minutes of
hunger and disease.
Earlier, United Nations and Russian officials warned against
an attack by Saudi-led coalition forces on the rebel-held Yemeni
port of Hodeidah, the aid lifeline for a country where millions
of people are in desperate need of food.
