MOFFETT FIELD, California, April 22
States is concerned a group of Iranian cargo ships may be
carrying advanced weapons to Yemen, Defense Secretary Ash Carter
said on Wednesday, as he called on Iran to avoid "fanning the
flames" of the conflict with arms deliveries.
Asked whether he thought weapons were on board the Iranian
ships, Carter said: "We're certainly concerned about that."
"And there's no reason for anybody to be delivering advanced
weapons into a situation that's already gotten way beyond what
is reasonable there," he told a small group of reporters,
shortly before landing in California. He did not elaborate.
On Tuesday, President Barack Obama said the United States
had warned Iran not to send weapons to Yemen that could be used
to threaten shipping traffic in the Gulf.
Washington this week deployed additional warships off
Yemen's coast, partly in response to the convoy of Iranian cargo
ships in the Arabian sea.
Carter acknowledged that the movement of the U.S. warships,
including the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, gave
President Barack Obama "options." But he declined to say whether
the United States might attempt to board the Iranian cargo
ships, if needed.
"I'm not going to tell you what the United States is
prepared to do. As the president said, we have options," Carter
said.
Saudi Arabia declared an end of the first phase of its
campaign on Tuesday after almost a month of air strikes against
the Iranian-allied Houthis. But hours later, air strikes and
ground fighting resumed and the International Red Cross
described the humanitarian situation as "catastrophic".
A Gulf official told Reuters that the new phase of the Saudi
campaign would see a downscaling of military activity by the
Saudi-led coalition with no further bombing of fixed military
targets.
On the political front, the official said, there was
movement toward a dialogue.
Carter lamented the violence but voiced hope for peace
efforts, saying the United States had hoped to "get the parties
back to the table."
He said: "We would like to see the parties get back to a
political settlement, and get the country back to some decent
level of governance and violence to subside. That's going to
take all parties to the conflict to be willing to step back and
talk."
