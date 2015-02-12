WASHINGTON Feb 12 The closure of the U.S.
Embassy in Yemen has further degraded America's ability to
conduct counterterrorism operations in the country, which is
teetering on the brink of civil war, U.S. officials said on
Thursday.
The officials acknowledged last month that such operations,
including the use of armed drones against al Qaeda targets, were
under strain because U.S. agencies were having difficulty
acquiring the on-the-ground intelligence needed to run them.
The officials acknowledged the evacuation of the embassy
further hampered counterterrorism operations.
The officials said, however, that some counterterrorism
personnel remained in Yemen and were still able to carry out
operations, despite chaos in the country following the takeover
of the capital Sanaa by Houthi militants.
The United States has for years mounted a campaign against
Yemen-based Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), one of al
Qaeda's most deadly and innovative affiliates.
U.S. government sources said two drone strikes had been
carried out against suspected AQAP targets since the Houthis
ousted the president and took over government buildings last
month, including offices housing security and spy agencies.
Officials would not discuss specifics of the continuing U.S.
presence in Yemen. The United States has had advisers at a
Yemeni air base in the south, and has flown drone strikes into
Yemen from a base across the eastern border in Saudi Arabia.
(Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by David Storey and Andre
Grenon)