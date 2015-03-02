By Mohammed Ghobari
SANAA, March 2 The U.S. ambassador to Yemen
visited President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi in Aden on Sunday,
their first public meeting since Washington closed its embassy
in Sanaa last month after Houthis took full control there.
Hadi has resumed official duties from southern Yemen's main
city, where he fled last month after Houthi fighters put him
under house arrest in Sanaa when they stormed his private
residence and the presidency compound in January.
Washington has been worried over a deepening crisis in Yemen
after the Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim Houthi group overran
Sanaa last September and sidelined Hadi's government.
It fears the move will further embolden al Qaeda's local
branch, Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), which sees
Shi'ites as heretics.
Local media published photos of Ambassador Matthew Tueller
seated with Hadi at the presidential compound in the al-Tawahi
district of Aden.
Aden television quoted Tueller as saying through an Arabic
language interpreter: "There is no choice before Yemenis other
than what they have chosen, which is the national dialogue that
President Hadi also supports."
He was referring to nearly a year of talks held by various
political factions on political and administrative reforms.
Tueller made no mention of any plans to establish a
diplomatic presence in Aden, after the U.S. embassy in Sanaa was
closed last month due to what it described as the deteriorating
security situation in the capital.
Speculation that Washington might relocate its embassy to
Aden rose after Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Arab states moved
their missions to the city.
A senior U.S. official travelling with U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry in Montreux, Switzerland says Washington was
not considering establishing a U.S. embassy in Aden.
"No. We are currently exploring the option of some embassy
staff relocating to another country in the region to continue
their engagement on Yemen," said the official, who spoke on
condition of anonymity.
After years of crisis, Yemen now risks descending into a
full-blown civil war pitting regional, political, tribal and
sectarian rivals against each other in a nation that shares a
long border with top global oil exporter Saudi Arabia.
The United States has long conducted drone strikes on the
militants, a strategy critics say has failed to make a decisive
difference and has stoked anti-U.S. sentiment.
(Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf in Aden and Arshad Mohammed in
Montreux, Switserland; Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Tom
Heneghan)