WASHINGTON, March 25 The White House on Wednesday called on Houthi militia forces to stop fomenting instability in Yemen and said it could not confirm the whereabouts of Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

"We would call on them to stop that instability and that violence and cooperate with this UN-led process to resolve the difference among all the sides," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters in a daily briefing.

Earnest said he was not in a position to confirm media reports that the president had fled Yemen.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)