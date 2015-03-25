WASHINGTON, March 25 The White House on
Wednesday called on Houthi militia forces to stop fomenting
instability in Yemen and said it could not confirm the
whereabouts of Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
"We would call on them to stop that instability and that
violence and cooperate with this UN-led process to resolve the
difference among all the sides," White House spokesman Josh
Earnest told reporters in a daily briefing.
Earnest said he was not in a position to confirm media
reports that the president had fled Yemen.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by
Doina Chiacu)