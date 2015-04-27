NEW YORK, April 27 The top diplomats from the United States and Iran will discuss the conflict in Yemen on Monday, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said, as he urged "everybody do their part" to reduce violence and encourage negotiations.

"Yemen's future should be decided by Yemenis ... not by external parties and proxies," Kerry said, adding he expected the conflict to come up in his talks later in the day with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed, additional reporting by Phil Stewart in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech)