WASHINGTON, April 20 The U.S. Navy has sent an
aircraft carrier and a guided-missile cruiser into the waters
near Yemen, officials said on Monday, heightening the U.S.
maritime security presence as concerns mount over Yemen's
escalating conflict.
The U.S. Navy sent the carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt and
its escort cruiser, USS Normandy, from the Gulf into the Arabian
Sea on Sunday. Army Colonel Steve Warren, a Pentagon spokesman,
denied reports the ships were on a mission to intercept Iranian
arms shipments to Yemen.
The ships will join seven other U.S. warships in the waters
near Yemen, which is torn by civil strife as Iranian-backed
Houthi rebels battle forces loyal to the U.S.-backed president.
The U.S. Navy said it had increased its presence in the area
because of the instability. It said in a statement the purpose
was to "ensure the vital shipping lanes in the region remain
open and safe."
The movements come as U.S. officials closely monitor an
approaching convoy of seven Iranian ships believed to be headed
toward Yemen with unknown cargo aboard.
At the White House, spokesman Josh Earnest acknowledged
concerns about arms shipments from Tehran to the Houthis.
"We have seen evidence that the Iranians are supplying
weapons and other forms of support to the Houthis in Yemen,"
Earnest said.
"That's the kind of support that will only contribute to
greater violence in that country, a country that's already been
racked by too much violence."
The Shi'ite Muslim Houthi fighters sidelined the central
government after seizing the capital Sana'a in September and
occupying a broad swath of Yemen, which borders oil giant Saudi
Arabia.
Saudi Arabia and a coalition of its Arab allies have
launched air strikes in an effort to stop the advance of the
Houthis, a move Tehran has condemned.
One U.S. official said the presence of the U.S. warships off
Yemen give American decision-makers options for action in the
event the situation deteriorates.
The other U.S. warships in the region include two
destroyers, two mine-sweepers and three amphibious ships
carrying 2,200 U.S. Marines.
The United States has deepened intelligence cooperation with
Saudi Arabia as it carries out airstrikes in Yemen and is
providing logistical support to the Saudi-led coalition. But it
is stopping short of directly participating in the strikes.
