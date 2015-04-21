By David Alexander
| WASHINGTON, April 21
WASHINGTON, April 21 The Pentagon said on
Tuesday the presence of a large convoy of Iranian cargo ships in
the Arabian Sea was one factor in the U.S. decision to deploy
additional warships in the waters off war-torn Yemen but was not
the primary reason for the move.
Army Colonel Steve Warren, a Pentagon spokesman, also said
he did not believe Navy warships patrolling the region had been
in direct contact with the Iranian flotilla of nine cargo ships.
Warren dismissed reports the carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt
and cruiser USS Normandy had been deployed to the region to
intercept Iranian ships carrying arms to Iranian-backed Houthi
rebels fighting forces loyal to the U.S.-backed Yemeni
president.
"Many have asked me whether or not they (the U.S. warships)
are there because of the Iranian ship convoy or flotilla that is
also in the area," Warren said. "That is certainly one of the
factors. That is not the reason they are there."
He said the United States did not know what the Iranian
cargo ships were carrying and declined to say whether the U.S.
warships would stop and board Iranian vessels if they attempted
to enter Yemeni territorial waters.
"I'm not going to telegraph anything," Warren said.
Warren said U.S. warships were in the Gulf of Aden area
"because of the deteriorating security situation in Yemen" and
the need to ensure freedom of navigation through the zone, which
is vital to oil shipping.
Asked how the Houthis could pose a threat to maritime
security when they do not have a navy, Warren pointed to Libya,
where rising conflict has prompted refugees to pack aboard boats
that later capsized in the Mediterranean.
"It's difficult to predict the future so what we need to
have are options," Warren said. "We have to preserve and to
create options for ourselves should the deteriorating security
situation get to a point that ... maritime security is
threatened."
The Shi'ite Muslim Houthis sidelined the central government
after seizing the capital Sana'a in September and occupying a
broad swath of Yemen, which borders oil giant Saudi Arabia.
A Saudi-led coalition has launched an air campaign to try to
stop the advance of the Houthis. The Saudis say their aim is to
restore President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
The UN Security Council imposed an arms embargo on the
Houthi rebels, and the Saudi navy has imposed a naval blockade
around Yemen.
(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)