CAIRO, April 21 A senior official in the
Iran-allied Houthi movement said the movement of more U.S.
warships into waters off Yemen escalates Washington's role in a
Saudi-led campaign against the group and aims at tightening a
"siege" on the country.
Saudi Arabia and Sunni Arab allies have been bombing the
group for almost a month, in an operation which has closed
Yemen's sea and airports, blocking off food and other imports to
the impoverished country.
"The goal of the movement of American ships is to strengthen
the siege imposed on Yemen and put the Yemeni people under
collective punishment," Houthi politburo member Mohammed
al-Bukhaiti told Reuters by telephone from Yemen.
"This step increases the level of their participation in
this war," he added.
The U.S. Navy has sent an aircraft carrier and a
guided-missile cruiser into the waters near Yemen to conduct
maritime security operations, a Pentagon spokesman said on
Monday, but he denied the ships were on a mission to intercept
Iranian arms shipments.
The ships will join seven other U.S. warships already in the
waters near Yemen.
Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia believes Shi'ite Iran backs the
Houthis, Islamists from an offshoot branch of Shi'ism, and aims
to establish a foothold in the kingdom's southern neighbour and
undermine Gulf Arab security.
A senior Iranian official told Reuters in December a "few
hundred" elite Iranian military personnel were in Yemen training
Houthi fighters, and around a hundred Yemeni militiamen had
traveled to Iran over the year, but Iran and the Houthis deny
they have any military or economic relationship.
"Ansarullah (the Houthis) don't need weapons from outside.
We have enough," al-Bukhaiti said.
